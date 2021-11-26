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Ahmaud Arbery's Father After Trial Says "All Lives Matter" I Thought Race Baiting Al Sharpton Was Going To Have A Stroke
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110 views • November 26, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery's father after trial... "All lives matter! let's keep fighting, let's keep doing it and making this place a better place for all human beings, ALL human beings. Everybody... Love everybody... All human beings need to be treated equally"
#AhmaudArbery #AllLivesMatter #AlSharpton #BouléSociety
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#AhmaudArbery #AllLivesMatter #AlSharpton #BouléSociety
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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