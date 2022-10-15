Create New Account
Geoengineering Investigation Demanded By Numerous Experts
Vigilent Citizen
Published a month ago |

MIRRORED from Dane Wigington

Jul 19, 2014

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4WhYKP83zo 

On July 15th, 2014, citizens from Northern California rallied to create the largest attendance ever at the Shasta County Supervisors chambers (400+, chairman Les Baugh confirmed this attendance record at the start of the meeting). The primary purpose of this meeting was to present information that proves there is a very dire heavy metal contamination and UV radiation issue across the Shasta County region (and the world). A list of 10 experts presented data to the board to confirm the legitimacy of the concerns being addressed. At the end of the presentation, the board voted unanimously to investigate the heavy metal contamination and passed resolutions accordingly. This video documents the events of this landmark day in the fight to expose the crime of global geoengineering, all experts are identified with labels in the video (the new edited, condensed version).

Dane Wigington

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringinvestigationtoxinsplanesdane wigingtonpilotsexpertsheavy metal contamination

