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ANOTHER ONE BREAKING OUT ALL OVER AND OTHER ISSUES FROM THE PFIZER SHIT SHOT DETAILS BELOW
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62 views • June 13, 2021
Jane Crockett(Mrs Stickywings) https://www.facebook.com/ladyjcrockett
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett May 29
4 different types of rashes, joints and muscles being attacked, skin too, inflamed diaphragm, swelling of both legs and arms especially hands n feet, can't walk 80% of the day, vision issues, passing out cold No temperature tho They don't kno how this has happened They r shocked
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett May 29
Pfizer
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett Jun 4
Getting better. Steroid cream and tablets. Goin hospital now. Swelling has totally gone down. Still have muscles pain and joints mainly left leg. Inflamed diaphragm has gone down too so iv been able to eat the last 2 days.
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett May 29
4 different types of rashes, joints and muscles being attacked, skin too, inflamed diaphragm, swelling of both legs and arms especially hands n feet, can't walk 80% of the day, vision issues, passing out cold No temperature tho They don't kno how this has happened They r shocked
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett May 29
Pfizer
mumma jane ❤ aka mrs Stickywings @ladyjcrockett Jun 4
Getting better. Steroid cream and tablets. Goin hospital now. Swelling has totally gone down. Still have muscles pain and joints mainly left leg. Inflamed diaphragm has gone down too so iv been able to eat the last 2 days.
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