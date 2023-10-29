Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truth and Righteousness
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
149 Subscribers
20 views
Published 15 hours ago

 Deception in our time is worse than the days of Noah because the devil has joined the church and therefore people will not see how they are being deceived. The level of deception the devil has to use is similar to deceiving angels in heaven so it will be difficult for people to see, which is why the devil ends up with a one world religion: everyone will increasingly believe they are serving God because everyone will increasingly be manipulated by the devil's spirit of fear.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket