US To Step Up Efforts To Seize Russian Oligarch Superyachts

https://gnews.org/articles/519577
Summary：11/11/2022 BBC News: The United States has promised to step up its efforts to seize superyachts and other assets held by Russian businessmen with links to the Kremlin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.