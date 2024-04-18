Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What I may do if I had BPPV. Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo.
channel image
DrBeauEllis
9 Subscribers
20 views
Published 21 hours ago

All I need is a pillow and a bench, bed or floor to treat myself for dizziness. Things mentioned in the video: Dix-Hallpike Test. Epley's Maneuver. Canalith repositioning maneuver. Canalithiasis. Cupula Lithiasis. Liberatory maneuver. Vestibular Disease.

Keywords
dix hillpike testepley maneuvercanalith repositioning maneuvercanalithiasiscupula lithiasisliberatory maneuvervestibular disease

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket