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Trudeau Ends Use of Emergency Act
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120 views • February 24, 2022
82CArmy.
This is a somewhat surprising turn. The emergency act was actually just used to break up the trucker protest and was in effect for a total of 8 days.
Is Trudeau ending the (rather fake) "emergency" because he fears he'll lose too much face if he continues this power grab? These guys never let go of power unless they have to. I'm sorry, I have lost the ability to assume that anything they do is reasonable. I'm always assuming the worst.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J_eGSgmfTI&;ab_channel=RebelNews
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvolmi-trudeau-ends-use-of-the-emergency-act.html
This is a somewhat surprising turn. The emergency act was actually just used to break up the trucker protest and was in effect for a total of 8 days.
Is Trudeau ending the (rather fake) "emergency" because he fears he'll lose too much face if he continues this power grab? These guys never let go of power unless they have to. I'm sorry, I have lost the ability to assume that anything they do is reasonable. I'm always assuming the worst.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J_eGSgmfTI&;ab_channel=RebelNews
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvolmi-trudeau-ends-use-of-the-emergency-act.html
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