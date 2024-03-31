The return of Christ - has God forsaken us?

Even serious Christians are increasingly asking this question because, despite the appearance of the Antichrist, neither the expected return of Christ nor the redemptive “rapture to heaven” want to take place. What Ivo Sasek already explained in detail at an international council in 2009, he sums up here in just one hour. Let yourself be led to the source of unlimited strength and power, because the longed-for rapture will take place “somewhat” differently than expected – through the return of Christ IN YOU!