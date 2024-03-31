The return of Christ - has God forsaken us?

Even serious Christians are increasingly asking this question because, despite the appearance of the Antichrist, neither the expected return of Christ nor the redemptive “rapture to heaven” want to take place. What Ivo Sasek already explained in detail at an international council in 2009, he sums up here in just one hour. Let yourself be led to the source of unlimited strength and power, because the longed-for rapture will take place “somewhat” differently than expected – through the return of Christ IN YOU!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.