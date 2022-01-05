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THE RISING UP DOWN UNDER: AUSSIES SET FIRES IN WIDE-SCALE REVOLT AGAINST TYRANNY
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292 views • January 05, 2022
THE RISING UP DOWN UNDER: AUSSIES SET FIRES IN WIDE-SCALE REVOLT AGAINST TYRANNY
Mirror. Source
The Rising Up Down Under: Aussies Set Fires In Wide-Scale Revolt Against Tyranny https://rumble.com/vrxq9d-the-rising-up-down-under-aussies-set-fires-in-wide-scale-revolt-against-tyr.html
Quote: "Australia is burning, literally. Last week anti-lockdown protesters set fire to the Old Parliament building in the capital of Canberra. Meanwhile in Melbourne, the nerve center of Covid panic, a man protested vaccine insanity by dousing himself with gasoline and setting himself on fire. You can be forgiven if you didn’t hear about any of this, because our own media has done its best to avoid reporting the full truth of what’s happening in the newly-reborn prison colony of Australia. We aren’t afraid, though. We’re joined now by Maria Zee, our on-the-ground correspondent in Australia.
Mirror. Source
The Rising Up Down Under: Aussies Set Fires In Wide-Scale Revolt Against Tyranny https://rumble.com/vrxq9d-the-rising-up-down-under-aussies-set-fires-in-wide-scale-revolt-against-tyr.html
Quote: "Australia is burning, literally. Last week anti-lockdown protesters set fire to the Old Parliament building in the capital of Canberra. Meanwhile in Melbourne, the nerve center of Covid panic, a man protested vaccine insanity by dousing himself with gasoline and setting himself on fire. You can be forgiven if you didn’t hear about any of this, because our own media has done its best to avoid reporting the full truth of what’s happening in the newly-reborn prison colony of Australia. We aren’t afraid, though. We’re joined now by Maria Zee, our on-the-ground correspondent in Australia.
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