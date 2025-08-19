BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
State of Emergency In North Carolina: Mandatory Evacuations As Erin Expected to Bring 20-Foot Waves
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10063 followers
4
562 views • 1 day ago
  • Mandatory evacuations are underway in North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin sends powerful waves toward the East Coast, with AccuWeather meteorologists warning of life-threatening flooding, road washouts and coastal erosion.

The Outer Banks are expected to be the area of the United States hit the hardest by Erin, with local officials declaring a State of Emergency for Dare County and evacuations for Hatteras Island. Residents have been told to evacuate by 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch have been issued along the coast of North Carolina due to the rising threats from Erin. The watches advise people to "plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding." The watches will likely be upgraded to warnings as Erin draws near.

---------------------

Learn More:

https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/evacuations-state-of-emergency-in-north-carolina-as-hurricane-erin-looms/1806984

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2025-08-18-major-hurricane-erin-atlantic-bahamas-east-coast-waves

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7

SOL- 2jT2CwMQepR2t2UU9PZugy3wgMAtjzFasWQ1mnQbwyVA

AXIOM Trade- https://axiom.trade/@dahboo7

Mirrored - DAHBOO77

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

north carolinabreaking newsalertstate of emergencyhurricane erin
