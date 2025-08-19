State of Emergency In North Carolina: Mandatory Evacuations As Erin Expected to Bring 20-Foot Waves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Mandatory evacuations are underway in North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin sends powerful waves toward the East Coast, with AccuWeather meteorologists warning of life-threatening flooding, road washouts and coastal erosion.
The Outer Banks are expected to be the area of the United States hit the hardest by Erin, with local officials declaring a State of Emergency for Dare County and evacuations for Hatteras Island. Residents have been told to evacuate by 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch have been issued along the coast of North Carolina due to the rising threats from Erin. The watches advise people to "plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding." The watches will likely be upgraded to warnings as Erin draws near.
Learn More:
https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/evacuations-state-of-emergency-in-north-carolina-as-hurricane-erin-looms/1806984
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2025-08-18-major-hurricane-erin-atlantic-bahamas-east-coast-waves
Mirrored - DAHBOO77
