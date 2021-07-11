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Globalist Elites Planning Attack
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11 views • July 11, 2021
The World Economic Forum Executive and his evil cohorts are meeting this weekend to 'war game' their next plot against freedom-loving global citizens as part of their
attempt to CRUSH YOU and reign over every living being. (Greek Subtitles)
Κάτι ετοιμάζουν αυτό το ΣΚ.
Ο Stew Peters μαθαίνει από την DeAnna Lorraine ότι "οι γνωστοί ύποπτοι", Κλάους Σβαμπ, Μπιλ Γκέιτς κλπ, συσκέπτονται αυτό το ΣΚ, κάπου στην Γερμανία, για την
επόμενη κυβερνο-επίθεση που θα εξαπολύσουν, που την ονομάζουν "Επιχείρηση Κυβερνο-Πολύγωνο", και η οποία θα είναι 10 φορές ισχυρότερη από τον κορωνοϊό.
(Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
attempt to CRUSH YOU and reign over every living being. (Greek Subtitles)
Κάτι ετοιμάζουν αυτό το ΣΚ.
Ο Stew Peters μαθαίνει από την DeAnna Lorraine ότι "οι γνωστοί ύποπτοι", Κλάους Σβαμπ, Μπιλ Γκέιτς κλπ, συσκέπτονται αυτό το ΣΚ, κάπου στην Γερμανία, για την
επόμενη κυβερνο-επίθεση που θα εξαπολύσουν, που την ονομάζουν "Επιχείρηση Κυβερνο-Πολύγωνο", και η οποία θα είναι 10 φορές ισχυρότερη από τον κορωνοϊό.
(Ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
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