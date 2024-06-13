She Said THIS About Cloud Seeding on The View!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I found this on Odysee and brought it here. Find it here: https://odysee.com/@WHITEBOY_RADIO_CLIPS:3/weather-manipulation-cloud-seeding-wtf:1
------------------------
Dyann Bridges is a writer, voiceover performer and coach
Celebrate Vintage Sensuality with us:
https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com
Contact Dyann Bridges at: [email protected]
Have a very sensual day