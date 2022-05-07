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EntertheStars: Behind The Sick Satanic Lying MSM 'Headlines'! [05.05.2022]
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101 views • May 07, 2022
-> 'Fizzer' Snake Sound, Nina POP pins Umbrella Syringes, EV Bus Fires & Child Liver Failure
The Fizzer sound is a hissing sound, like a snake.
Nina Jankowicz is the new ministry of truth czar.
EV buses catch fire.
Liver failure in children happening worldwide.
Links:
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fizz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Topo_(DC_Comics)#:~:text=heroes%20as%20well.-,Fictional%20character%20history,problem%20solving%20skills%20as%20well.
https://insideevs.com/news/583324/paris-suspends-149-bollore-electric-buses-after-two-fires/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nina_Jankowicz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqZadh7xCR8
https://www.houseofnames.com/jankowicz-family-crest#:~:text=The%20distinguished%20surname%20Jankowicz%20is,means%20%22son%20of%20Janko.%22
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janko
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Numbers+24&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=pierce&;version=KJV
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/student-loan-forgiveness-unfair-americans-162228849.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mystery-liver-disease-kills-3-110119637.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-signs-decree-retaliatory-sanctions-101916607.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/lapd-releases-images-weapon-says-221826799.html
3,260 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2E9-oSM6uZI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
The Fizzer sound is a hissing sound, like a snake.
Nina Jankowicz is the new ministry of truth czar.
EV buses catch fire.
Liver failure in children happening worldwide.
Links:
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fizz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Topo_(DC_Comics)#:~:text=heroes%20as%20well.-,Fictional%20character%20history,problem%20solving%20skills%20as%20well.
https://insideevs.com/news/583324/paris-suspends-149-bollore-electric-buses-after-two-fires/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nina_Jankowicz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqZadh7xCR8
https://www.houseofnames.com/jankowicz-family-crest#:~:text=The%20distinguished%20surname%20Jankowicz%20is,means%20%22son%20of%20Janko.%22
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janko
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Numbers+24&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syrinx
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=pierce&;version=KJV
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/student-loan-forgiveness-unfair-americans-162228849.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mystery-liver-disease-kills-3-110119637.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/putin-signs-decree-retaliatory-sanctions-101916607.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/lapd-releases-images-weapon-says-221826799.html
3,260 views Streamed live 4 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2E9-oSM6uZI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
NOTICE: There is a search field on this main channel page to search subjects we've covered in past videos.
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