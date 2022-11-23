Create New Account
Harvard University Is Now Forcing Flu Shots and Bivalent Boosters on College Students

In a memo to students, Harvard University writes: "In order to register for spring term, students must be compliant with all vaccine requirements. This includes the annual flu shot as well as the bivalent Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster."

"I think it's unethical," replied Dr. Houman Hemmati. "Because it's coercive, and you're forcing people to take something that puts them at risk with minimal benefit not only to themselves but even to the people around them, given what we now know about the vaccines."

