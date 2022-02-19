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Bill Gates: "Sadly the virus itself - particularly the variant called Omicron - is a type of vaccine...
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350 views • February 19, 2022
Bill Gates: "Sadly the virus itself - particularly the variant called Omicron - is a type of vaccine, creates both B cell and T cell immunity and it's done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines."
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