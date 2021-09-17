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Health & Fitness in 5th Dimension w/Allison Pelot: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #22
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21 views • September 17, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. It’s Christmas time in 2020, and the gift on top of many people’s minds worldwide is wishing for good health and wellness to all. So, to answer that Santa wish among many people, I bring you holistic fitness enthusiast, Allison Pelot. Allison is a working mom who offers a fabulous YouTube channel and website going over best practices for simple routines get to us into the healthiest version we are. Allison, welcome to k Chakras!
For more information about Allison Pelot’s offerings, please visit her website: PureEnergyPDX.com
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What is holistic fitness?
3. What are your recommendations for food that works best for different body types and lifestyles?
4. How does someone use fitness to achieve a sense of purpose?
5. What are some easy exercises or meditation techniques that you use to relieve instant anxiety and panic attacks?
6. You offer 1x1 training, but you also offer online fitness courses. Can you tell everyone what they can expect from the online offerings?
7. Now you’re not any regular personal trainer, you also provide your clients and audience insightful interview to explore the wonders of consciousness and metaphysics in your podcast. Can you tell us more about your intentions for your ‘Integrate Yourself’ podcast?
8. What kinds of energy healing techniques do you use to clear the space with your clients to have high-vibe workouts?
9. Do you have any last message you want to leave people all over the world as we come out of the coronavirus pandemic together and into better horizons for 2021?
Thank you kindly to our listeners for listening to another enlightening conversation. Until next time, have fun tuning up the vessel in which your beautiful soul resides, and of course…Happy Hanukkah, Happy Diwali, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Boxing Day, Happy Ōmisoka, Happy winter solstice, and last, but not least, Merry Christmas to all. May 2021 bless all with an abundance of good health and loads of love. Blessings!
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
For more information about Allison Pelot’s offerings, please visit her website: PureEnergyPDX.com
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story about how you got into this work?
2. What is holistic fitness?
3. What are your recommendations for food that works best for different body types and lifestyles?
4. How does someone use fitness to achieve a sense of purpose?
5. What are some easy exercises or meditation techniques that you use to relieve instant anxiety and panic attacks?
6. You offer 1x1 training, but you also offer online fitness courses. Can you tell everyone what they can expect from the online offerings?
7. Now you’re not any regular personal trainer, you also provide your clients and audience insightful interview to explore the wonders of consciousness and metaphysics in your podcast. Can you tell us more about your intentions for your ‘Integrate Yourself’ podcast?
8. What kinds of energy healing techniques do you use to clear the space with your clients to have high-vibe workouts?
9. Do you have any last message you want to leave people all over the world as we come out of the coronavirus pandemic together and into better horizons for 2021?
Thank you kindly to our listeners for listening to another enlightening conversation. Until next time, have fun tuning up the vessel in which your beautiful soul resides, and of course…Happy Hanukkah, Happy Diwali, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Boxing Day, Happy Ōmisoka, Happy winter solstice, and last, but not least, Merry Christmas to all. May 2021 bless all with an abundance of good health and loads of love. Blessings!
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Copyright-free images provided by Pixabay.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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