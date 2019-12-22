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The Noise in the Garage - Original Music
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16 views • December 22, 2019
Here's a rough jam the first day I put together my own stratocaster. The body is made out of a rejected fender stratocaster that had a knot in it. The neck is a mighty mite and the pickups are lace sensor alumitones. I still need to add the custom wood pickguard and do some tweeking to the frets on the neck but overall this home made partsocaster turned out pretty well. Thanks for listening :-)
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