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Shinobi (Homebrew port demo) (2015, Mega Drive)
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58 views • January 07, 2022
Shinobi is a platformer originally developed for the arcades by Sega. While it was ported to Amiga, Amstrad CPC, PC, ZX Spectrum, C64, Master System, NES (unlicensed), Atari ST and Turbografx-16/ PC-Engine, it never received a port to the Mega Drive/Genesis.
This video shows the demo of a homebrew port to the Mega Drive/Genesis by Tryphon. It features three levels of the arcade game, albeit without the boss fights.
This video shows the demo of a homebrew port to the Mega Drive/Genesis by Tryphon. It features three levels of the arcade game, albeit without the boss fights.
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