© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flipside Vinyl Fanzine Vol 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • April 30, 2022
Bunch of bands with audio blurbs and other types of skits and what not from Flipside Fanzine. Released in 1984 by enigma and gasatanka records.
#flipside #whittier #1984
1. Dickies - Gigantor
2. Government Issue - Religious Ripoff
3. the Freeze - no one is ever coming home
4. white flag - question of intelligence
5. kraut - flossing with an e string
6. F - attack
7. plain wrap - meat between the treads
8. flag of democracy - madhouse
9. TSOL - suppose they gave a war
10. adrenaline od - me three bunch
1. scream - fight
2. undead - 1984
3. F.U.'s - warlords (live on wers fm Boston)
4. black market baby - total waste
5. psycho - master race
6. gay cowboys in bondage - domestic battlefield
7. borscht - suburbia
8. anti scrunti faction - big women
9. charged gbh - give me fire (live at perkins palace, pasadena)
#flipside #whittier #1984
1. Dickies - Gigantor
2. Government Issue - Religious Ripoff
3. the Freeze - no one is ever coming home
4. white flag - question of intelligence
5. kraut - flossing with an e string
6. F - attack
7. plain wrap - meat between the treads
8. flag of democracy - madhouse
9. TSOL - suppose they gave a war
10. adrenaline od - me three bunch
1. scream - fight
2. undead - 1984
3. F.U.'s - warlords (live on wers fm Boston)
4. black market baby - total waste
5. psycho - master race
6. gay cowboys in bondage - domestic battlefield
7. borscht - suburbia
8. anti scrunti faction - big women
9. charged gbh - give me fire (live at perkins palace, pasadena)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.