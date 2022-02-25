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DAY Z 3 RUSSIAN LIBERATION DE-NAZIFICATION OF UKRAINE - In The Donbass with Russell Bentley - 022522
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773 views • February 25, 2022
The war continues. Russian and Donbass forces continue to advance in the south of the DPR and in the center of Ukraine. The ukrop army continues terrorist attacks against civilians and civilian life support systems such as electricity, food stores, gasoline storage and water systems. Resistance in some areas is substantial, but our victory is assured. Subscribe and SHARE!
Freedom now, soon peace. Thanks to Russell Bentley
Freedom now, soon peace. Thanks to Russell Bentley
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