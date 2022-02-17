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Feb16th Freedom Convoy 2022 Canadian Government Addresses Unprecedented Use of Emergency Powers
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100 views • February 17, 2022
Feb16th Freedom Convoy 2022 Canadian Government Addresses Unprecedented Use of Emergency Powers
Global News
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalNews/videos/5478538885508213
Trucker Protests: Canadian government addresses unprecedented use of Emergencies Act | LIVE
Representatives from the Canadian federal government including Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada are holding a press conference today to address the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
Global News
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalNews/videos/5478538885508213
Trucker Protests: Canadian government addresses unprecedented use of Emergencies Act | LIVE
Representatives from the Canadian federal government including Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, and David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada are holding a press conference today to address the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
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