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How To Get An Accurate Iodine Skin Patch Test Result!
When supplementing with Lugols Iodine you really want to monitor your iodine status consistently especially if you are mega dosing Lugols Iodine.
One way to monitor your Iodine status at home easily is by performing the iodine skin patch with yourself but there are a lot of people who do this and they are getting very inaccurate results from this test.
So I have created this video "How To Get An Accurate Iodine Skin Patch Test Result!" to educate you fully on how to get a very accurate result from the Iodine skin patch test.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in extensive detail make sure to watch this video "How To Get An Accurate Iodine Skin Patch Test Result!" from start to finish.
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