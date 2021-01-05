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The Rochelle (sister/empath/medium) Interview
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3 views • January 05, 2021
She's my sister and she's cool, but she's also an amazing empath and medium. Watch me, Yvonne Delet, host, interview her along with my sidekick and band, Phil Sorge and Happy the Clown with his sidekick Polly Amorous. Laughter and truth will prevail...ALWAYS !
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