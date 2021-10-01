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JERM WARFARE WITH PROF. LEEMON MCHENRY - THE ILLUSION OF EVIDENCE-BASED MEDICINE
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101 views • October 01, 2021
Credit to Jerm Warfare
Leemon McHenry is a bioethicist and Emeritus Professor Of Philosophy at California State University, and author of "The Illusion Of Evidence-Based Medicine".
https://www.amazon.com/Illusion-Evidence-Based-Medicine-Exposing-credibility/dp/1743057245
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2
Leemon McHenry is a bioethicist and Emeritus Professor Of Philosophy at California State University, and author of "The Illusion Of Evidence-Based Medicine".
https://www.amazon.com/Illusion-Evidence-Based-Medicine-Exposing-credibility/dp/1743057245
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2
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