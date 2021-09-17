EP 2616 6PM DR. STELLA IMMANUEL NICKI MINAJ IS 100% RIGHT, FAUCI LIED

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Fans of Nicki Minaj gathered to protest the Covid-19 vaccine after the pop star claimed it harmed a friend of a relative.
On Wednesday, Minaj supporters formed a rally outside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, where they bull-horned messages accusing NIAID Director Anthony Fauci of lying about the effectiveness fo the jabs.
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr Stella Immanuel is a primary care physician in Houston, Texas. She went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where She took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that. So She’s actually used to these medications. She’s here because She has personally treated over 350 patients with COVID. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … Her oldest patient is 92 … 87 year olds. And the result has been the same. She puts them on hydroxychloroquine, She puts them on zinc, She puts them on Zithromax, and they’re all well. “For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody with asthma, not an old person. She just recently lost one patient. https://frontlinemds.com/ https://drstellamd.com/
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