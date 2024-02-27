Create New Account
God's Children - Randall Franks and the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree
Randall Franks
2 views
Published a month ago

Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 78th Anniversary Cast {front - Randall Franks; back- (l-r) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins, and Ryan Stinson} perform God's Children (Randall Franks and Cotton Carrier /Peach Picked Pub./BMI) at Ringgold’s Colonnade.

Randall Franks is an American Film and TV Actor (Officer Randy Goode from In the Heat of the Night), a Hall of Fame Appalachian entertainer and Author. Find Randall’s latest books and music at www.RandallFranks.com/store .

gospeltriocountry musicappalachiabluegrass2023 number 1 song

