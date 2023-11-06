The Truth About the Baby in the Oven (Another Lie) and Israeli Caused Citizen Deaths Inflating Hamas Death Numbers

Hamas baked a baby in an oven was the story. Turns out that was yet another propaganda lie promoted by the Zionists to justify their genocide of Gazan civilians. Two Israeli journalists have confirmed from all sources cited that there was no truth to it.
They did the same with the beheaded babies story as well. Turns out the IDF could not confirm that story either forcing Joe Biden to walk back the remarks about what he saw hours after he made them in the White House. The first thing to disappear in war is the truth.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.