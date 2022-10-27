IDAHO Will Help LIBERALS Move to California - Moving Costs will be Only a Fraction of the Price to Keep Them Here. - Ammon Bundy, for Governor

I'm Sharing this video from "Ammon Bundy for Governor" on YouTube. Hope he wins, but I'm not in Idaho.

Idaho liberals say that if I'm elected as governor, they will leave the state. Well, I'm here to tell you that WHEN I'm elected governor, Idaho will help pay for their moving costs. After all, it's cheaper than keeping them here. Idaho spends nearly 40% of our annual budget on welfare programs. That's over 4 BILLION of your tax dollars going up into smoke... every year! As governor, we will be getting rid of property tax, income tax and your grocery tax... and balancing the budget by ending our billion dollar welfare state. Idaho isn't California, and if liberals have a problem with that then we'll help them move there. After all, the moving costs will be only a fraction of the price to keep them here. No one is saying you have to leave... ;-) ... but if you're going to stay here, then you have to work like the rest of us.

