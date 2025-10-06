Schools = Forced Government Indoctrination Camps

Every day all over the world, millions of bright young minds are spending the best years of their lives being herded around by governments like cattle, responding to bells, whistles and other Pavlovian/Skinnerian conditioning, locked into this program Monday to Friday from 9-5 performing boring and arduous tasks against their will because society and governments have deemed it necessary...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

All My Other Links: https://linktr.ee/eric.dubay





#unschooling #school #homeschooling