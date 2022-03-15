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How Money Became Worthless.
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102 views • March 15, 2022
End of the Road How Money Became Worthless (2012)
In 2008, the stock market crashed, and the evidence is clear that the global economy has not recovered completely more than a decade later. To recover from the financial shocks, bailouts and stimulus packages were used to speed up the financial rehabilitation. Governments did what they felt was necessary to ensure that life as we know it could continue on the most familiar path possible. However, the question remains of whether the crash was just a symptom of a larger, more pervasive problem.
In 2008, the stock market crashed, and the evidence is clear that the global economy has not recovered completely more than a decade later. To recover from the financial shocks, bailouts and stimulus packages were used to speed up the financial rehabilitation. Governments did what they felt was necessary to ensure that life as we know it could continue on the most familiar path possible. However, the question remains of whether the crash was just a symptom of a larger, more pervasive problem.
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