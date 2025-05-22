Break Free From the Matrix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US veteran and activist Ken O'Keefe renounces his American identity and changed his name from Kenneth Nichols in response to illegal US military actions and atrocities both domestically and abroad especially in Palestine. He can no longer identify with America and mindless groupthink. He regrets his past of having helped the US empire in Iraq.