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Dr. Kevin Stillwagon - Masks, Vaccines, and Corona Virus (Subtitulos Español)
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30 views • October 09, 2021
⚠️ El Dr. Kevin Stillwagon acaba con la narrativa del de las máscarilla obligatorias y la vacuna sin sentido 🦠 ante el Alcalde y la junta del condado de Orange en Florida el pasado 25 de Septiembre del 2021.👏👏👏
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