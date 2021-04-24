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Recreating The Garden of Eden For Health Biblically: 6 Essential Health Products You Can Make...
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52 views • April 24, 2021
There Are 6 health products discussed That are essential for health and cannot be found anywhere else. Ignore Them and health will always be just around the next corner but never reached.
Welcome !!!
To Great Health.
#1 ProBiotic
Detox-&
Silica Restoring
Bodily Processes
Powder;
#2 126 Essential
Oils Blend From
Everything In
The Garden of
Eden.
#3 Lymphatic System
Deodorant ( L.S.D. )
With
126 Essential Oils
& Extra Lemon
Fresh Smell-Or
Any Fragrance
From The 126 Oils...
#4 A Prophet's
Skin Oils With
126 Essential Oils,
90% Olive Oil &
10% Raw Honey;
#5 Honey Cure
From The Garden
Of Eden;
126 Essential Oils/
90% Raw Honey &
10% Anointing
Olive Oil...
#6a Garden Of Eden
“O” Blood Type
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With Ginger,
Green Tea, Parsley,
Rose Hips, ChickWeed,
Dandelion, FunuGreek,
Hops, linden,
Peppermint, Slippery Elm,
WaterCrest...
#6b Garden Of Eden
“A” Blood Type
12 highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With
Ginger, Green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Alfalfa,
Dandelion, Echinacea,
Burdock, FennuGreek,
GreapFruit, Slippery Elm...
#6c Garden Of Eden
“B” Blood Type
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea blend; With
Ginger, 'green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Peppermint,
Licorice Root,
Raspberry Leaf, Sage,
Papaya, Carrot Powder,
& Cranberry Leaf...
#6d Garden Of Eden
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With
Ginger, Green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Alfalfa,
Echinacea, Burdock,
GreapFruit Powder,
Licorice, Strawberry Leaf,
& Hawthorne...
#7 Faith = Faithfulness,
Faithfulness =
Obedience...
& Obedience
To Every Word Of
The Mosaic Laws...
Eve Is The Mother
Of All Living Men &
Women...
In Her Blood Is
The Knowledge Of
Good & Evil.
Therefore, In Your
Blood Is The Knowledge
Of All Good
& Evil.
It's Already in Your
Mouth, and In Your
Heart.
All You Have To
Do Is:
Carry It Out.
My People Perish
From A lack
Of Knowledge...Hosea,
Speaking for God
Once Said...
Herein Lies The
Knowledge To Simplify
Your Life So
You Can
Concentrate On
Serving Elohim
Creation...
Don't Forget
To Sweat !!!
Even In Organic
We Only Get 60%
Of The Silica We
Should Get From
The Soil Because
They Don't Let
The Land Rest
Every 7th Year.
The Crops Still
Are Grown But
Left To Rot In
The Fields
Fortifying
The Soil In A God
Commanded Way...
The Honey Has
Everything In it
Your Body Needs,
Except for Protein.
This is Proven By
John The Baptist
Who Lived solely On
Locust & Wild Honey.
The Honey Has
Every Photo-Nutrient
all 144,000.
This is Why The
Honey Is Actually
The Catalyst For
Activating The
Photo-Nutrients.
Therefore, John The Baptist
only Needed A
source Of Protein.
The Locusts Is A
Metaphor For How
God Always Provides
For His People Even
When He's Punishing
The Nations With
Locust storms.
His People don't
Starve Because We
Can Eat The
Locusts and
Still, Get The
Protein We Need
along With Everything
Else Which
The Honey Gives Us.
The Antigens In The
Blood Is Like A
Glue To Remove
These Wrong Lectins
From The Body So
They Won't Harm You.
So Even If The
Antigen Is Not
Harmful To Your
Blood Type, You
Still Don't Get The
Benefit Of The
Tomatoes Nutrition
Because You Are Not
Obeying God's Laws
For Health And That
Results In Attempting
To OutSmart God
By Violating Leviticus
19:19 Which Prohibits
Growing 2 Different
Types of Crops
In The Same Field.
I.E. Combining A Fruit
& A Vegetable, Like
A Tomato...
This Is Spiritual Sin
Because You Disobeyed
God and Even Though
The Blood Does Not
Clot and Remove
The Tomato, You Have
Violated A Principle
That Science Knows
Nothing About Yet and May
Never Discover.
You Are Punished
For Not Being A
Good Stewart of
The Body Which
Holds The Holy Spirit.
Which Cannot Reside There
If You Violate God's
Biblical Dietary Laws.
This Is A Biblical
Principle From
All Over The Bible
Specifically Leviticus
4:13...
“If the whole community
of Israel inadvertently
and without even
being aware of it
does something
that the law has
forbidden and thus
makes itself guilty...”
Where The Leaders
Actually, Make The
Whole Community
Guilty. Like The
Lawmaker Passing Laws
In Violation Of Biblical
Laws Like Abortion we
As A Nation Become
Guilty. Because If You
Violate One Of God's
Laws You are Guilty
In Respect To All
Of Them.
hot tub health, garden of Eden health, phytoNutrients, phytochemicals, drugs, diatomaceous
See James 2:10...
KeyWords
earth, honey, olive oil, skincare, organic healthy, lymphatic system deodorant, 12 highly beneficial tea blend o blood type, a blood type, ab blood type, o blood type, b blood type, dr. Dadamo, blood type diet, lectins, bioavailable, natural cure, essential oils,
Welcome !!!
To Great Health.
#1 ProBiotic
Detox-&
Silica Restoring
Bodily Processes
Powder;
#2 126 Essential
Oils Blend From
Everything In
The Garden of
Eden.
#3 Lymphatic System
Deodorant ( L.S.D. )
With
126 Essential Oils
& Extra Lemon
Fresh Smell-Or
Any Fragrance
From The 126 Oils...
#4 A Prophet's
Skin Oils With
126 Essential Oils,
90% Olive Oil &
10% Raw Honey;
#5 Honey Cure
From The Garden
Of Eden;
126 Essential Oils/
90% Raw Honey &
10% Anointing
Olive Oil...
#6a Garden Of Eden
“O” Blood Type
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With Ginger,
Green Tea, Parsley,
Rose Hips, ChickWeed,
Dandelion, FunuGreek,
Hops, linden,
Peppermint, Slippery Elm,
WaterCrest...
#6b Garden Of Eden
“A” Blood Type
12 highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With
Ginger, Green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Alfalfa,
Dandelion, Echinacea,
Burdock, FennuGreek,
GreapFruit, Slippery Elm...
#6c Garden Of Eden
“B” Blood Type
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea blend; With
Ginger, 'green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Peppermint,
Licorice Root,
Raspberry Leaf, Sage,
Papaya, Carrot Powder,
& Cranberry Leaf...
#6d Garden Of Eden
12 Highly Beneficial
Tea Blend; With
Ginger, Green Tea,
Parsley, Rose Hips,
WaterCrest, Alfalfa,
Echinacea, Burdock,
GreapFruit Powder,
Licorice, Strawberry Leaf,
& Hawthorne...
#7 Faith = Faithfulness,
Faithfulness =
Obedience...
& Obedience
To Every Word Of
The Mosaic Laws...
Eve Is The Mother
Of All Living Men &
Women...
In Her Blood Is
The Knowledge Of
Good & Evil.
Therefore, In Your
Blood Is The Knowledge
Of All Good
& Evil.
It's Already in Your
Mouth, and In Your
Heart.
All You Have To
Do Is:
Carry It Out.
My People Perish
From A lack
Of Knowledge...Hosea,
Speaking for God
Once Said...
Herein Lies The
Knowledge To Simplify
Your Life So
You Can
Concentrate On
Serving Elohim
Creation...
Don't Forget
To Sweat !!!
Even In Organic
We Only Get 60%
Of The Silica We
Should Get From
The Soil Because
They Don't Let
The Land Rest
Every 7th Year.
The Crops Still
Are Grown But
Left To Rot In
The Fields
Fortifying
The Soil In A God
Commanded Way...
The Honey Has
Everything In it
Your Body Needs,
Except for Protein.
This is Proven By
John The Baptist
Who Lived solely On
Locust & Wild Honey.
The Honey Has
Every Photo-Nutrient
all 144,000.
This is Why The
Honey Is Actually
The Catalyst For
Activating The
Photo-Nutrients.
Therefore, John The Baptist
only Needed A
source Of Protein.
The Locusts Is A
Metaphor For How
God Always Provides
For His People Even
When He's Punishing
The Nations With
Locust storms.
His People don't
Starve Because We
Can Eat The
Locusts and
Still, Get The
Protein We Need
along With Everything
Else Which
The Honey Gives Us.
The Antigens In The
Blood Is Like A
Glue To Remove
These Wrong Lectins
From The Body So
They Won't Harm You.
So Even If The
Antigen Is Not
Harmful To Your
Blood Type, You
Still Don't Get The
Benefit Of The
Tomatoes Nutrition
Because You Are Not
Obeying God's Laws
For Health And That
Results In Attempting
To OutSmart God
By Violating Leviticus
19:19 Which Prohibits
Growing 2 Different
Types of Crops
In The Same Field.
I.E. Combining A Fruit
& A Vegetable, Like
A Tomato...
This Is Spiritual Sin
Because You Disobeyed
God and Even Though
The Blood Does Not
Clot and Remove
The Tomato, You Have
Violated A Principle
That Science Knows
Nothing About Yet and May
Never Discover.
You Are Punished
For Not Being A
Good Stewart of
The Body Which
Holds The Holy Spirit.
Which Cannot Reside There
If You Violate God's
Biblical Dietary Laws.
This Is A Biblical
Principle From
All Over The Bible
Specifically Leviticus
4:13...
“If the whole community
of Israel inadvertently
and without even
being aware of it
does something
that the law has
forbidden and thus
makes itself guilty...”
Where The Leaders
Actually, Make The
Whole Community
Guilty. Like The
Lawmaker Passing Laws
In Violation Of Biblical
Laws Like Abortion we
As A Nation Become
Guilty. Because If You
Violate One Of God's
Laws You are Guilty
In Respect To All
Of Them.
hot tub health, garden of Eden health, phytoNutrients, phytochemicals, drugs, diatomaceous
See James 2:10...
KeyWords
earth, honey, olive oil, skincare, organic healthy, lymphatic system deodorant, 12 highly beneficial tea blend o blood type, a blood type, ab blood type, o blood type, b blood type, dr. Dadamo, blood type diet, lectins, bioavailable, natural cure, essential oils,
Keywords
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