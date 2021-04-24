Recreating The Garden of Eden For Health Biblically: 6 Essential Health Products You Can Make...

There Are 6 health products discussed That are essential for health and cannot be found anywhere else. Ignore Them and health will always be just around the next corner but never reached.

Welcome !!!

To Great Health.

#1 ProBiotic

Detox-&

Silica Restoring

Bodily Processes

Powder;



#2 126 Essential

Oils Blend From

Everything In

The Garden of

Eden.



#3 Lymphatic System

Deodorant ( L.S.D. )

With

126 Essential Oils

& Extra Lemon

Fresh Smell-Or

Any Fragrance

From The 126 Oils...



#4 A Prophet's

Skin Oils With

126 Essential Oils,

90% Olive Oil &

10% Raw Honey;



#5 Honey Cure

From The Garden

Of Eden;

126 Essential Oils/

90% Raw Honey &

10% Anointing

Olive Oil...



#6a Garden Of Eden

“O” Blood Type

12 Highly Beneficial

Tea Blend; With Ginger,

Green Tea, Parsley,

Rose Hips, ChickWeed,

Dandelion, FunuGreek,

Hops, linden,

Peppermint, Slippery Elm,

WaterCrest...



#6b Garden Of Eden

“A” Blood Type

12 highly Beneficial

Tea Blend; With

Ginger, Green Tea,

Parsley, Rose Hips,

WaterCrest, Alfalfa,

Dandelion, Echinacea,

Burdock, FennuGreek,

GreapFruit, Slippery Elm...



#6c Garden Of Eden

“B” Blood Type

12 Highly Beneficial

Tea blend; With

Ginger, 'green Tea,

Parsley, Rose Hips,

WaterCrest, Peppermint,

Licorice Root,

Raspberry Leaf, Sage,

Papaya, Carrot Powder,

& Cranberry Leaf...



#6d Garden Of Eden

12 Highly Beneficial

Tea Blend; With

Ginger, Green Tea,

Parsley, Rose Hips,

WaterCrest, Alfalfa,

Echinacea, Burdock,

GreapFruit Powder,

Licorice, Strawberry Leaf,

& Hawthorne...



#7 Faith = Faithfulness,

Faithfulness =

Obedience...

& Obedience

To Every Word Of

The Mosaic Laws...



Eve Is The Mother

Of All Living Men &

Women...

In Her Blood Is

The Knowledge Of

Good & Evil.

Therefore, In Your

Blood Is The Knowledge

Of All Good

& Evil.



It's Already in Your

Mouth, and In Your

Heart.

All You Have To

Do Is:

Carry It Out.



My People Perish

From A lack

Of Knowledge...Hosea,

Speaking for God

Once Said...



Herein Lies The

Knowledge To Simplify

Your Life So

You Can

Concentrate On

Serving Elohim

Creation...



Don't Forget

To Sweat !!!



Even In Organic

We Only Get 60%

Of The Silica We

Should Get From

The Soil Because

They Don't Let

The Land Rest

Every 7th Year.



The Crops Still

Are Grown But

Left To Rot In

The Fields

Fortifying

The Soil In A God

Commanded Way...



The Honey Has

Everything In it

Your Body Needs,

Except for Protein.

This is Proven By

John The Baptist

Who Lived solely On

Locust & Wild Honey.



The Honey Has

Every Photo-Nutrient

all 144,000.

This is Why The

Honey Is Actually

The Catalyst For

Activating The

Photo-Nutrients.



Therefore, John The Baptist

only Needed A

source Of Protein.



The Locusts Is A

Metaphor For How

God Always Provides

For His People Even

When He's Punishing

The Nations With

Locust storms.

His People don't

Starve Because We

Can Eat The

Locusts and

Still, Get The

Protein We Need

along With Everything

Else Which

The Honey Gives Us.



The Antigens In The

Blood Is Like A

Glue To Remove

These Wrong Lectins

From The Body So

They Won't Harm You.

So Even If The

Antigen Is Not

Harmful To Your

Blood Type, You

Still Don't Get The

Benefit Of The

Tomatoes Nutrition

Because You Are Not

Obeying God's Laws

For Health And That

Results In Attempting

To OutSmart God

By Violating Leviticus

19:19 Which Prohibits

Growing 2 Different

Types of Crops

In The Same Field.



I.E. Combining A Fruit

& A Vegetable, Like

A Tomato...

This Is Spiritual Sin

Because You Disobeyed

God and Even Though

The Blood Does Not

Clot and Remove

The Tomato, You Have

Violated A Principle

That Science Knows

Nothing About Yet and May

Never Discover.



You Are Punished

For Not Being A

Good Stewart of

The Body Which

Holds The Holy Spirit.

Which Cannot Reside There

If You Violate God's

Biblical Dietary Laws.



This Is A Biblical

Principle From

All Over The Bible

Specifically Leviticus

4:13...

“If the whole community

of Israel inadvertently

and without even

being aware of it

does something

that the law has

forbidden and thus

makes itself guilty...”







Where The Leaders

Actually, Make The

Whole Community

Guilty. Like The

Lawmaker Passing Laws

In Violation Of Biblical

Laws Like Abortion we

As A Nation Become

Guilty. Because If You

Violate One Of God's

Laws You are Guilty

In Respect To All

Of Them.

hot tub health, garden of Eden health, phytoNutrients, phytochemicals, drugs, diatomaceous

See James 2:10...

KeyWords

earth, honey, olive oil, skincare, organic healthy, lymphatic system deodorant, 12 highly beneficial tea blend o blood type, a blood type, ab blood type, o blood type, b blood type, dr. Dadamo, blood type diet, lectins, bioavailable, natural cure, essential oils,