Mike Adams on Global Crises and Preparedness, an interview with Paul Brennan

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Rising global tensions, economic uncertainty, energy concerns, and food security are becoming part of conversations happening around the world. As communities face unpredictable challenges, many are turning their attention toward preparedness, sustainability, resilience, and self-reliance. While no one can fully predict what comes next, understanding the bigger picture may help people make more informed decisions for the future. Watch the latest interview to hear a deeper discussion on global crises, preparedness, and the importance of long-term resilience.
#GlobalIssues #Preparedness #Sustainability #FoodSecurity #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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