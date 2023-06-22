Create New Account
IMF CONFIRMS: GLOBAL CBDC INCOMING! - They Want A Technocratic Great Reset!
World Alternative Media
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the fast move into CBDCs as the IMF announces they are working very hard on creating a global central bank digital currency (CBDC).

This news comes just a few days after the United Nations, the umbrella for the IMF announced that they want to create a global digital ID, linked to your bank account. Former President Obama also recently claimed he wants to see a digital fingerprint for everyone who uses the internet.

Carbon credits are being added to bank accounts and the economies of the western world are collapsing. It's pretty clear that they're creating a solution to the problem they created in the first place at the central banks in order to enslave us to technocracy. From 15 Minute Cities to food rations.

The IMF's Special Drawing Rights is the model for the new BRICS world reserve currency system. So this will be interesting to watch develop. It's imperative that people resist this coming move into technocratic enslavement.


2023

newspoliticseconomynwoconspiracyfinancevoluntaryismbricscashlessimfjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdctim picciottwam15 minute city

