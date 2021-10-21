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Bill Gates' GAVI talks about the next pandemic: Marburg?
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508 views • October 21, 2021
Bill Gates' GAVI talks about the next pandemic: Marburg?
The fatality is allegedly 88%. https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
There's already a PCR test, vaccine for this virus.
The vaccine contains a poisonous toxin.
Please share this far and wide it needs to get the attention it deserves!
This is Bill Gates plan with his third shot and this is how they will take billions out if they take the 3rd booster shot.
Kieran Morrissey is very brave stepping out of his academic position to try and tell the world what is about come.
We know this was coming! We truly have seen nothing yet. Winter is going to tell all!!
These people have to stop taking their Vaccines, there are absolutely no safe Vaccines, the whole vaccine industry has to collapse now so we can evolve out of this chemical mess we have been living in for the last 200 years! (from Dr. Rashid Buttar)
The fatality is allegedly 88%. https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
There's already a PCR test, vaccine for this virus.
The vaccine contains a poisonous toxin.
Please share this far and wide it needs to get the attention it deserves!
This is Bill Gates plan with his third shot and this is how they will take billions out if they take the 3rd booster shot.
Kieran Morrissey is very brave stepping out of his academic position to try and tell the world what is about come.
We know this was coming! We truly have seen nothing yet. Winter is going to tell all!!
These people have to stop taking their Vaccines, there are absolutely no safe Vaccines, the whole vaccine industry has to collapse now so we can evolve out of this chemical mess we have been living in for the last 200 years! (from Dr. Rashid Buttar)
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