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The BIG Change in our Money System 05/14/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we learn that the U.S. Clarity Act, a crucial legislation governing stablecoins, is about to reach its decisive moment. They desperately want the Clarity Act to pass, providing the industry with clear rules, so that USDC can reach $200 billion. The real, fierce opposition comes from retail and community banks that heavily rely on deposits for lending.

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Keywords
moneychangebigsystemprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

03:11Gold Backed Treasury

04:48Coins / Paper to Digital

08:02Clarity Act

17:45Bankers

20:46Firecrackers

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