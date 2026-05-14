The BIG Change in our Money System 05/14/2026

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Today we learn that the U.S. Clarity Act, a crucial legislation governing stablecoins, is about to reach its decisive moment. They desperately want the Clarity Act to pass, providing the industry with clear rules, so that USDC can reach $200 billion. The real, fierce opposition comes from retail and community banks that heavily rely on deposits for lending.
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00:00Intro
03:11Gold Backed Treasury
04:48Coins / Paper to Digital
08:02Clarity Act
17:45Bankers
20:46Firecrackers