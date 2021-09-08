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ENDLESS BOOSTERS For The Slaves! - Governments Announce Jabs Will Be Mandatory FOREVER!
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838 views • September 08, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest insane excuses of tyrannical statists as governments including Australia call for endless boosters until the end of time.
As we reported before the jabs were even released, the claims of efficacy will be proven false. The claims of immunity will be proven false and they will blame new mutant strains on the unjabbed despite them in realty being illnesses from the jab or any other random illness they can use a PCR to skew facts with.
In this video we show you a clip first filmed on October 29th, 2020 and released on November 1st regarding the endless need for boosters. It was so predictable. Well today, the Australian government is calling for endless boosters as Dr. Kerry Chant, the Australian health chief and closet bridge troll claims she can't see covid ever going away and sees boosters as a permanent fixture.
This is the move of a genocidal maniac preparing the world for eternal lockdown. People must comply and submit their humanity to the fire as the world never returns from tyrannical lockdown rule.
Or... People can stand up now and demand an end to this absolute insanity.
We also show crazy posts from people who have been so brainwashed that they have brought the memes to life!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest insane excuses of tyrannical statists as governments including Australia call for endless boosters until the end of time.
As we reported before the jabs were even released, the claims of efficacy will be proven false. The claims of immunity will be proven false and they will blame new mutant strains on the unjabbed despite them in realty being illnesses from the jab or any other random illness they can use a PCR to skew facts with.
In this video we show you a clip first filmed on October 29th, 2020 and released on November 1st regarding the endless need for boosters. It was so predictable. Well today, the Australian government is calling for endless boosters as Dr. Kerry Chant, the Australian health chief and closet bridge troll claims she can't see covid ever going away and sees boosters as a permanent fixture.
This is the move of a genocidal maniac preparing the world for eternal lockdown. People must comply and submit their humanity to the fire as the world never returns from tyrannical lockdown rule.
Or... People can stand up now and demand an end to this absolute insanity.
We also show crazy posts from people who have been so brainwashed that they have brought the memes to life!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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