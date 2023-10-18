Yuval Noah Harari | "Most Relationships Are Based On Language & We Can Now See a New Generation of Bots Busy In Creating Intimate Relationships With Us. So It Could Influence You to Vote or Not Vote. This Will Destroy the Foundation of Human Society."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.