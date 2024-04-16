Iran-Israel Conflict: NWO power Play, the big Picture

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Tie Iran attack to End of Days Prophecy

Are we watching theater but war will be real to us? Iran’s Masonic Parliament building is shaped like a pyramid with 33 windows. We know Masons have their foundational learning from the Kabala. The parasite elite must have ww3 to bring in the Noahide laws (behead you for worshipping Christ) and one world government.

Stage is set for Scripture to be Fulfilled – Expect False Flags on Synagogues (death will be real)

Watch for false flags in Synagogues and Zionist Churches that will be coordinated with the open border sleeper cells. The elite need war and the West to Fall. The house is already pushing for support of Israel. Why not support our people in the failing USA government. Remember the Deagle Report – Israel’s population is sacrificed down to 50%, Western nations down 70-80%. Remember, we have played conservative Rabi’s saying Edom (Christianity) is the enemy of the Jews. Trump and other presidents have signed Noahide laws including having support from the UN that will behead you if you worship an idol that is Jesus Christ. The infrastructure for the AC is being built before you and Christians are asleep. No, your not getting rapture out of here.

Seal 3 Priming when war brakes out

In 2018, the daily oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 21 million barrels per day (b/d), equivalent to about 21% of global petroleum liquids consumption. The Strait of Hormuz is responsible for the transit of more than one-quarter of total global seaborne traded oil. In addition to oil, around one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade also passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2022. The inability of oil to transit this major chokepoint, even temporarily, can lead to substantial supply delays and higher shipping costs, resulting in higher world energy prices.

Anti Constitution Legislation

As of now, 38 states in the U.S. have adopted laws, executive orders, or resolutions designed to discourage boycotts against Israel. These laws are often referred to as “anti-BDS” laws, which stand for “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions”. The BDS movement is a global campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel. It’s important to note that these laws have been the subject of legal challenges, with some arguing that they infringe on First Amendment rights. However, the Supreme Court has effectively rejected this argument when it refused to hear a challenge to an appeals court ruling that the anti-boycott law in Arkansas was not unconstitutional. Other challenges to state laws have also been dismissed by appeals courts. Please note that the specifics of these laws can vary from state to state. For example, some laws require public contractors to promise they won’t boycott Israel, while others may target taxpayer-funded public pension funds that invest in companies that have adopted a BDS stance toward Israel. Who owns you? Think Noahide laws.

Scripture we cover:

Matthew 24:6-7 KJV: And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

Revelation 6:7-8 and reads as follows… “So I looked, and behold, a pale horse. And the name of him who sat on it was Death, and Hades followed with him. And power was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword, with hunger, with death, and by the beasts of the earth” (Revelation 6:8).

Fall of Nations being Primed to bring on the 10 Kings and Consolidate Power

Daniel 7:4: "The first was like a lion, and had eagle’s wings: I beheld till the wings thereof were plucked, and it was lifted up from the earth, and made stand upon the feet as a man, and a man’s heart was given to it. Daniel 7:5: "And behold another beast, a second, like to a bear, and it raised up itself on one side, and it had three ribs in the mouth of it between the teeth of it: and they said thus unto it, Arise, devour much flesh. Daniel 7:6: "After this I beheld, and lo another, like a leopard, which had upon the back of it four wings of a fowl; the beast had also four heads; and dominion was given to it."



