The cv-19 vaccinated recipients' organ transplant rejections and their coagulated red blood cells

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea: advanced image editor; Date established: September 14, 2013; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://www.technologynetworks.com/diagnostics/news/detecting-red-blood-cell-damage-in-real-time-335209
Detecting Red Blood Cell Damage in Real-time; Posted by Technology Networks Diagnostics; ©2023 Technology Networks, all rights reserved. Part of the LabX Media Group.; Original story from the University of Delaware; Image credit: Pixabay; Date posted: May 22, 2020; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/d3yk1FKFeqI
Transplant patients rejecting organ after COVID vaccine; Posted by WISH-TV; YouTube; Date posted: September 13, 2022; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 4: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35956115/
Characteristics and Clinical Ocular Manifestations in Patients with Acute Corneal Graft Rejection after Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine: A Systematic Review; Published by Kenta Fujio et al.; Published in the National Library of Medicine; J Clin Med. 2022 Aug 2;11(15):4500. doi: 10.3390/jcm11154500.; Date published: August 2, 2022; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 5: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Sublink 1: https://canadahealthalliance.org/about-cha/
Sublink 2: https://canadahealthalliance.org/dark-field-microscopic-
analysis-on-the-blood-of-1006-symptomatic-persons-after-anti-covid-mrna-injections-from-pfizer-biontech-or-moderna/
Sublink 3: https://canadahealthalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BenziCipellietal.proof1_.12.pdf
Canada Health Alliance; About; Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna; Date posted: August 16, 2022; Date of website creation: unknown; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 6: https://canadahealthalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BenziCipellietal.proof1_.12.pdf
Dark-Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006
Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections
from Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna; Published by Franco Giovannini, MD 1
, Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, MD, DDS 2, and Gianpaolo Pisano, MD, OHNS 3; Published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research; Date published: August 12, 2022; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 7: https://biomedclinics.wixsite.com/biomedical
Sublink 1: https://biomedclinics.wixsite.com/biomedical/about-us
Sublink 2: https://biomedclinics.wixsite.com/biomedical/contact
Philippe van Welbergen D.Hom.Med MSc DHPh CLS MASLMS MHMA(UK); Posted by © Copyright 2017 Biomedical Clinics Limited; Date of website creation: 2017? Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 8: https://lovinglifetv.com/dr-philippe-the-blood-slides-confirming-shedding-to-the-unvaxxed-from-the-vaxxed-from-live-stream-here-on-loving-life-tv-published-12-february-2022-goes-viral-globally/
Sublink: https://archives.lovinglifetv.com/video/368/dr-philippe---the-blood-slides-confirming-shedding-to-the-unvaxxed-from-the-vaxxed---from-live-stream-here-on-loving-life-tv-published-12-february-2022?channelName=Scott
Dr Philippe – the blood slides confirming shedding to the unvaxxed from the vaxxed – from live stream here on Loving Life TV published 12 February 2022 goes viral globally.; Posted by By Scott Balson; Covid Scam, Genocide, New World Order, News /; Loving Life TV; Date of interview: February 12, 2022; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
Source 9: Microsoft Video Editor; Microsoft Corporation; Version 2022.30120.12006.0; Date launched: unknown; Date of website access: February 10, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.