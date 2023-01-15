Ukraine Update Jan 15, 2023

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have launched strikes at the units from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Pershotravnevoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Tabayevka and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery units from the Central Military District and Airborne Troops have neutralized the units from 80th Airborne Assault and 71st Chaser Infantry brigades of the AFU near Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group, that operated towards Shipilovka, has been eliminated.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.

💥 In Donetsk direction, assault and airborne units, supported by Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, exploited success towards Sol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, mechanised infantry units of the Eastern Military District, and Pacific Fleet's marines launched strikes at AFU positions near Vodyanoye, Dobrovolye, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novomikhaylovka and northward from Shevchenko.

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 2 ordnance depots near Gornyak (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelyony Gai (Zaporozhye region), as well as 118 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 123 areas.

- Russian Defense Ministry