A so-called fraud case without a single angry investors?

"I Posted On Twitter About Miles Guo's Case. I Received A Flood Of Messages From Investors — A Lot. But These Investors Were Not Angry With Miles Guo. They Were Telling Me He's Innocent, And They Were Begging For The U.S. Government To Stop Oppressing Them. In Fact, These Investors Are Attending Protests In Support Of Miles Guo! This Is Very Strange Behavior By Investors In A Fraud Case. Do You Know How Many Messages I Received From Investors Who Were Angry With Miles Guo? Zero. Not A Single One. Compare This To FTX. There Are So Many Angry FTX Investors ... You Probably Cannot Walk Down The Street And Throw A Rock Without Hitting An Angry FTX Investor."
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Zach De Gregorio of @FinanceWolves discussing the oddities of Mr. Guo's case.
