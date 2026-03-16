FAB-3000 guided bomb with a UMPK to a temporary dislocation point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Gulyaypole on the Zaporizhia direction. (yesterday's video).

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 16, 2026

▪️ The previous 24 hours were spent under a massive enemy attack: from 08:00 to 23:00, 246 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down, most of which were heading for Moscow. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that on March 14-15, Ukraine used 605 kamikaze drones. At night, the launches continued: air defense systems were operating on the approaches to the capital and in Sevastopol. Several explosions occurred over Yaroslavl.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces used "Geraniums" to strike at Kharkov, Sumy, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, and the Odessa region.

▪️ Frontline regions - under constant attacks from FPV enemy drones. In the Bryansk region, a civilian was injured in the village of Chaussy in the Pogar district. In the city of Sevsk, four civilian cars were damaged.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the GRV "North" continues to advance on the previous frontline positions. In the village of Sopich (at the junction of the Kursk and Bryansk regions), fierce battles are ongoing: our forces repelled a counterattack of the enemy on the M113 and advanced in the settlement.

▪️ In the Kursk region, three civilians were injured in Korenevo as a result of a UAV strike.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone hit a minibus in the village of Rzhevka, injuring two people. In Golovchino, a "Orlan" soldier was injured in a car. In the village of Moshchonoe, a local resident was injured by a drone explosion. A day earlier, the governor reported a missile strike on energy infrastructure.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, our forces are engaged in protracted battles near the village of Volchanskie Khutory.

▪️ From Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Uzlovoe, no information on significant changes in the situation was received over the past 24 hours. It is noted that our aviation is working: FAB with UMPK on enemy positions on the frontline.





▪️ On the Slavyansk front, our forces are trying to reach Ray-Aleksandrovka, leveling the frontline.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk front, the enemy organized counterattacks on Chasov Yar to slow down our advance. It is reported that the AFU is trying to penetrate into the built-up area of Chasov Yar in the Shevchenko microdistrict, which is the main stronghold of Ukrainian formations in the city.

▪️ In the south of the Dobropillia front, the battle for Grishino continues, and the Russian Armed Forces are advancing through the center of the village. The neighboring Novoaleksandrovka is under constant fire from our troops.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" is advancing to the west and northwest of Gulyaypole. Constant strikes are being carried out on the enemy's rear lines to disrupt logistics.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, there are no significant changes in the situation. The enemy is trying to send small groups of infantry to Stepnogorsk and Primorskoe.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)