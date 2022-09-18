【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 Russia-China Relationship After Putin’s Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p5z7f98
Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi’s private relationship dominated the relationship of the two countries in the past. Wherever the Russians go, as for Mr. Xi, as for Chinese people, this will be disastrous