【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 Russia-China Relationship After Putin’s Death

https://gnews.org/post/p1p5z7f98
Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi’s private relationship dominated the relationship of the two countries in the past. Wherever the Russians go, as for Mr. Xi, as for Chinese people, this will be disastrous
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.