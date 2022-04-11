Rumination During Caffination 11.04.22

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They taught us lessons carefully couched in stories that we forgot or wrote off as fantasy. Now we see why the oral histories were so important.
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Big 3
Monty link: https://youtu.be/ZtYU87QNjPw
Skal
E.
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