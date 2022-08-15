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Midnight Ride (Watch Party): Lucifer & His Bloodline- Know Your Enemy
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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353 views • August 15, 2022

Tonight we deep dive and explore Lucifer's blood line & the power structure of dark forces controlling world powers. Churches misleading people into false sense of security about our very ancient very real enemy. Tonight from scripture (God's Word) we see there is a clear distinction between the fallen angel Satan and his Nephilim son Lucifer and how Nimrod ties in. Join us live in chat to discuses rewind and hash out this timeless edifying teaching from April 2022.


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The Bloodline of Lucifer- Helel Ben Sahar: https://youtu.be/wya5V6tVZAM

--------------

521 – FOJC Radio – Structure of the Satanic Kingdom – David Carrico

https://www.fojcradio.com/podcast/521...

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The Judgement of the Stars- Cosmic Boogie Woogie

https://youtu.be/X-tLDhGgYSs

----------

The Lost Kingdom of Tartarian and The Ancient Key to Uncover History

https://youtu.be/iTqCTsdvMIw

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526 – FOJC Radio – Lucifer – Spawn Of Hell – with David Carrico

https://www.fojcradio.com/podcast/526...


Shared from and subscribe to:

Midnight Ride

https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos

Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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