Midnight Ride (Watch Party): Lucifer & His Bloodline- Know Your Enemy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we deep dive and explore Lucifer's blood line & the power structure of dark forces controlling world powers. Churches misleading people into false sense of security about our very ancient very real enemy. Tonight from scripture (God's Word) we see there is a clear distinction between the fallen angel Satan and his Nephilim son Lucifer and how Nimrod ties in. Join us live in chat to discuses rewind and hash out this timeless edifying teaching from April 2022.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #nystv
---------------
The Bloodline of Lucifer- Helel Ben Sahar: https://youtu.be/wya5V6tVZAM
--------------
521 – FOJC Radio – Structure of the Satanic Kingdom – David Carrico
https://www.fojcradio.com/podcast/521...
------------
The Judgement of the Stars- Cosmic Boogie Woogie
https://youtu.be/X-tLDhGgYSs
----------
The Lost Kingdom of Tartarian and The Ancient Key to Uncover History
https://youtu.be/iTqCTsdvMIw
----------
526 – FOJC Radio – Lucifer – Spawn Of Hell – with David Carrico
https://www.fojcradio.com/podcast/526...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos