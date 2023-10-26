Smartklaus.ai - Ep.1 - Zhe smart cycle

A parody of what would happen if Klaus Schwab (called Klaus Stahl in this) would take over the entire world.

After a lenghty worldbuilding introduction (3 minutes), the real meat of the video with animations begins. (rudimentary animations, yes I dont have a million dollar budget or hardware. ;D)

I hope you'll enjoy this one. It was a ton of work to create this. (Even if it probably doesnt look like it. 2 people worked a full week on making this.)

Let me know if this completely misses the mark, or if it made you chuckle at least once. (If it made someone smile, then the mission has been accomplished, as far as im concerned.)

