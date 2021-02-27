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Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 108 | JIM HARRISON CALLS FOR GRASSROOTS LOCAL ACTION TO PRESERVE AMERICAN HEALTH FREEDOMS (MIRRORED)
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75 views • February 27, 2021
Ramola D Reports: NEWSBREAK 108 | JIM HARRISON CALLS FOR GRASSROOTS LOCAL ACTION TO PRESERVE AMERICAN HEALTH FREEDOMS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MzPefFeWOAiR/
Conversation describing the need for local action informing and engaging with public officials and ensuring that draconian mandates re. vaccines and tests are not passed.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MzPefFeWOAiR/
Conversation describing the need for local action informing and engaging with public officials and ensuring that draconian mandates re. vaccines and tests are not passed.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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