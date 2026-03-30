She Warned Millions: Cancer, Parasites, Pandemics & the Power of Jesus - Dr. Stella Immanuel

We sat down with Dr. Stella Immanuel to discuss her viral warnings about cancer, parasites, and the growing threat of future pandemics. She shares how faith in Jesus Christ, spiritual discernment, and proactive health decisions all play a critical role in navigating the times we’re living in. This powerful conversation explores the intersection of medicine, natural health, and the Gospel—and why she believes now is the time for people to prepare both physically and spiritually.





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Dr. Stella Immanuel

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Dr. Stella Immanuel is a physician, author, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom and faith-based healing. A board-certified primary care physician with over 30 years of experience, she gained national attention for her bold stance on early treatment protocols and natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond medicine, she is a devout Christian minister, founder of Fire Power Ministries, and a strong proponent of spiritual warfare in health and daily life. Dr. Immanuel is also a dedicated entrepreneur, integrating holistic and naturopathic approaches into her medical practice to empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Passionate, fearless, and unapologetic, she continues to challenge mainstream narratives, advocating for faith, freedom, and the right to medical choice.





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