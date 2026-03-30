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She Warned Millions: Cancer, Parasites, Pandemics & the Power of Jesus - Dr. Stella Immanuel
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Dr. Stella Immanuel to discuss her viral warnings about cancer, parasites, and the growing threat of future pandemics. She shares how faith in Jesus Christ, spiritual discernment, and proactive health decisions all play a critical role in navigating the times we’re living in. This powerful conversation explores the intersection of medicine, natural health, and the Gospel—and why she believes now is the time for people to prepare both physically and spiritually.


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Dr. Stella Immanuel

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Dr. Stella Immanuel is a physician, author, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom and faith-based healing. A board-certified primary care physician with over 30 years of experience, she gained national attention for her bold stance on early treatment protocols and natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond medicine, she is a devout Christian minister, founder of Fire Power Ministries, and a strong proponent of spiritual warfare in health and daily life. Dr. Immanuel is also a dedicated entrepreneur, integrating holistic and naturopathic approaches into her medical practice to empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Passionate, fearless, and unapologetic, she continues to challenge mainstream narratives, advocating for faith, freedom, and the right to medical choice.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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